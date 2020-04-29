Nokia 6.2 users across various countries are getting the Android 10 update. HMD’s CPO Juho Sarvikas took to Twitter to provide the details about the markets the Android 10 update will be available in. With this, Nokia 6.2 becomes the sixth Nokia branded smartphone to receive the Android 10 update. Before 6.2, the Android 10 update was rolled out to Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 2.3.

HMD is delivering the Android 10 update to Nokia 6.2 smartphones in a phased manner. The update will be made available in three phases for the following countries:

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Belarus

Belgium

Cambodia

Denmark

Egypt

Estonia

Finland

France

Georgia

Iceland

India

Iran

Iraq

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kuwait

Laos

Latvia

Lebanon

Libya

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malaysia

Mongolia

Morocco

Nepal

Netherlands

Norway

Oman

Qatar

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Sri Lanka

Sweden

Tunisia

UAE

Ukraine

Uzbekistan

Yemen

HMD promised to make Android 10 available for the Nokia 6.2 users in half of the aforementioned markets by May 1st. And by May 3rd, the company will make it available for all 6.2 users in all the approved markets. According to HMD, the reason behind the fact that the being delivered in a phased manner is to ensure a smooth roll-out.