No Windows 10 201H2 Dev Build this week

It’s the end of the week and if you have become impatient waiting for your new Windows 10 21H2 Insider Build Microsoft has some news for you.

Microsoft will not be releasing a new build this week as the current candidate did not meet their quality standards.

The last Insider build was Windows 10 Build 21343 which brought new Fluent Design icons to Windows 10 Explorer and improvements to Windows Sandbox.

Read all about that here.

