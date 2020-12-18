Windows 10 Insiders can look forward to a 2 week period with no restarts, as Microsoft hangs up its hat for the holidays.

The Windows 10 Insider team has just tweeted that there will be no more Insider builds until January.

Hey #WindowsInsiders, we really tried hard to get a new RS_PRERELEASE build out but it didn't hit the quality bar. Our team is heading out for the holidays so no more flights until January as we spend this downtime to recharge for what's in store for 2021. ^AL pic.twitter.com/GeeT9Cm2gw — Windows Insider (@windowsinsider) December 18, 2020

Microsoft has been trying to ready a pre-release build but the build did not meet Microsoft’s quality bar.

That makes Windows 10 Build 21277 (RS_PRERELEASE), which introduced x64 emulation in preview for Windows 10 on ARM PCs, the last build for the year, suggesting the company ended the year on a pretty high note.

Given that there will be no more builds this year, how do our readers rate the last 12 months of being Windows 10 Insiders? Let us know below.