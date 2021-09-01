After launching in a state somehow more despised than Cyberpunk 2077 at the time, No Man’s Sky has come back to be an indie darling, and it keeps getting better and better.

The latest update to make it better, Frontiers, is out now for you to enjoy, and as if No Man’s Sky didn’t already have enough in it, this update adds alien settlements to grow, manage, and defend.

For a game that started off all about space exploration, the settlement management introduced in No Man’s Sky’s Frontiers update is surprisingly deep as between choosing what to build to see the town flourish and defending from Sentinel attacks, you’ll also be able to settle disputes between settlers to be a fair judge or boost the town’s finances.

Alongside the expansion to planetary settlements which will now be bustling with life, the Frontiers update also introduces a better base building menu, more save slots, enhanced destruction effects, stunning nebulas to admire while flying around space, and a whole host of other features.

FRONTIERS ?Planetary Settlements

?Become Town Overseer

?250+ new Base Parts

?????Town NPC Sim

?Proc Interiors

?15x Saves

?Disputes

?Monstrous Pets

?Visual Effects

?Twitch Campaign

?Season 3

?Space Nebulae

?Base Building Overhaul

?Settlement Sim

?Grow + Defend Towns pic.twitter.com/RhAqnqCEvZ — Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) September 1, 2021

No Man’s Sky’s Frontiers update is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PC, and Xbox Game Pass. If you want to read the full patch notes for this update and see in-depth looks at some of the features, then just click here.