No, your server and site is OK and all your traffic has not just evaporated. Google Analytics appears to have gone down briefly, and real time tracking is currently unreliable.

The issue has caused a lot of panic amongst site owners, but it appears to be confined to traffic monitoring.

Google Analytics real time tracking went down. Now seems like it's back! I was shocked for a minute seeing that ZERO! — Vedant Dave (@vedaannnt) June 30, 2021

The system appears to be in the process of recovering, and will hopefully be back to normal soon.