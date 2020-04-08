Nintendo Switch shipments coming into Japan have been suspended by the console manufacturer.

Announced yesterday, Nintendo revealed that all versions of the Nintendo Switch system will not be shipping this week in Japan. Some consoles that were previously reserved will make their way to customers, but no stores will get new consoles in.

A resume date for Nintendo Switch shipments coming into Japan was not given, but Nintendo has said that European and US shipments will not be affected by this delay.

According to Nikkei, Nintendo’s halting of Switch shipments is due to the company being “unable to keep up with rising demand” as supply chains struggle amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We haven’t been able to keep up the supply,” a Nintendo source reportedly said to Nikkei.

Source: VGC