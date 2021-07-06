Nintendo has officially revealed the Switch refresh that we were all expecting, but it’s called the Nintendo Switch (OLED model) in honor of its new fancy screen.

The titular new feature of the latest addition to the Switch family is the 7-inch OLED screen for “vivid colors and crisp contrast” when you’re playing on the go in handheld mode. To go along with a more vibrant screen, it also appears that the bezels have been reduced slightly compared to the original Switch model.

The new Nintendo Switch (OLED model) is also going to have a “wide, adjustable stand” to find the perfect viewing angle for on-the-go gaming, or multiplayer with a friend, alongside “enhanced audio” which should have games sounding as good as they look. Alongside this, the new dock for the OLED model will have a built-in wired LAN port for better connectivity in docked mode.

Full specs for the Nintendo Switch (OLED model) haven’t been announced in this reveal, but we’re hoping that Nintendo has managed to pack some extra performance into the portable, or maybe even some cooling into the dock, to make gaming on the new OLED model the best it can be.

Priced at $349.99, the Nintendo Switch (OLED model) will be available on October 8th 2021, so there’s not long to wait before you can get your hands on this updated console, so long as scalpers don’t get there first and hold them all at an exorbitant price.