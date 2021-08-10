To fill this week with even more indie game goodness, Nintendo is hosting another Indie World showcase tomorrow the 11th of August at 9 am PT / 5 pm BST.

According to Nintendo’s announcement, this presentation will feature “roughly 20 minutes of information on upcoming indie games heading to Nintendo Switch.”

During those 20 minutes, we can expect a raid fire showreel of upcoming indie games, as in the past Nintendo has tended to show off a staggering 20 games within that concise timeframe.

Nintendo, as always, is remaining tight-lipped about what games are on the docket for this Indie World presentation, but thankfully since it’s only just over a day away, we won’t have to wait long to find out.

As the name might suggest, this Indie World showcase will be focused on indie games, so don’t expect any news about Nintendo’s upcoming blockbuster releases such as Breath of the Wild 2, Bayonetta 3, or Metroid Prime 4.

A new #IndieWorld Showcase arrives on Aug. 11 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET! Tune in for roughly 20 minutes of information on upcoming indie games heading to #NintendoSwitch. Watch live here: https://t.co/C3qsgDzHXV pic.twitter.com/pjtFGMsYgB — Indie World (@IndieWorldNA) August 10, 2021

You can watch this Nintendo Indie World showcase on YouTube, with a mirror of that livestream also available on Nintendo’s website.