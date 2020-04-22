Following multiple reports of Nintendo account users saying that their accounts have been accessed without their consent, the company has confirmed that it’s looking into the issue.

The reports appear to have started with Twitter user Pixelpar, who sent out a Tweet on the 19th of April stating that their account was “accessed numerous times overnight” despite having a unique password and a clean PC.

Eurogamer also reported that a staff member also experienced “the same thing” on Friday the 17th of April. Many users on Twitter, Reddit, and Resetera also said they had undergone similar experiences, with some users saying their funds were used to purchase Fortnite’s in-game currency of V-Bucks.

Nintendo issued a statement to VGC saying the following:

“We are aware of reports of unauthorized access to some Nintendo Accounts and we are investigating the situation. In the meantime, we recommend that users enable two-step verification for their Nintendo Account as instructed here.” “If any users become aware of unauthorized activity, we encourage them to take the steps outlined at https://www.nintendo.co.uk/Support/Nintendo-Account/Nintendo-Account-Recovery-Process-1658054.html or visit https://support.nintendo.com for general support.”

Two-step verification for Nintendo accounts is simple, requiring only the Google Authenticator app to work.

If you’re worried about people accessing your account without your consent, it may also be an idea to temporarily unlink your payment method (whether it’s card, PayPal, or something else) until the issue is resolved.