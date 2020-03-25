Nintendo of America has donated 9,500 N95 Particulate Respirator masks to emergency services, first responders, and health care providers in North Bend, Washington.

A statement from the city of North Bend (via GamesIndustry.biz) says that Eastside Fire & Rescue staff will distribute the masks throughout the region “to address immediate needs.”

Nintendo of America representative Jerry Danson reportedly contacted Eastside Fire & Rescue to donate the masks, stating that they were “originally purchased for emergency preparedness planning; however, amidst the COVID-19 crisis, knew there [sic] were needed elsewhere.”

The masks are one of the most requested items amongst those fighting to stop the coronavirus pandemic from spreading.

“This crisis is unprecedented. The safety and security of community members is paramount in our daily mission,” the statement reads. “The communities served by City of North Bend and Eastside Fire & Rescue deeply appreciate the generous donation from Nintendo.”

