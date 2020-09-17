Production has stopped on every model of the Nintendo 3DS family of consoles.

Reported by The Verge, the official Japanese Nintendo website lists all purposely in-production handhelds – the New 3DS LL, New 2DS LL, and 2DS – as being “out of production”.

On the United States version of the Nintendo website, the company has removed all references to the decade-long family of handhelds outside of the necessary support pages for those suffering from technical difficulties.

The start of the hardwares’ end was hinted earlier this year when Nintendo started shutting down the system’s online eShop functionality for multiple countries, barring users from purchasing new digital content.

It would appear that Nintendo has left the clamshell portable DS series behind in favour of the Nintendo Switch, a system that allegedly has an upcoming 4K-ready Pro system in development.