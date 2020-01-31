Nintendo has confirmed that there will be no new Switch model in 2020, meaning that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will be launching with only each other as competition.

During the company’s latest corporate management policy briefing, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said that the company has “no plans to launch a new Nintendo Switch model during 2020.”

The exception is the new and beautiful Nintendo Switch variant inspired by Animal Crossing: New Horizons that I haven’t been able to stop thinking about since its announcement yesterday.

A #NintendoSwitch system inspired by #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons is on the way! With unique Joy-Con controllers, a custom design on the back, and a special Nintendo Switch dock, it’s the perfect way to start your island life. Available 3/13 for $299.99.https://t.co/MC5dJ11F3U pic.twitter.com/VigTPi4NDB — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 31, 2020

Of course, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch isn’t a new model, just a colour variant. An absolutely gorgeous colour variant. It’s haunting my dreams and is scheduled to launch on March 13th in North America and March 20th in Europe and Australia.

“According to the conventional wisdom for dedicated video game platforms, Nintendo Switch should be entering the midway phase of the hardware lifecycle,” Furukawa also said. “But we believe we have built a foundation on which we can pursue further growth opportunities for Nintendo Switch.”

Furukawa also said that Nintendo feels that “we have not yet fully communicated the special features and appeal of Nintendo Switch Lite, so we will continue to address this going forward.”

So, instead of releasing another Switch model, Nintendo wants to focus on long-term software growth, getting across the appeal of the Nintendo Switch Lite, and building “good and enduring relationships with consumers.”

The short version is that there’ll be no Switch Pro in 2020. On the bright side, that means that those who enjoy owning every console won’t be hit as hard in the wallet if they’re planning on picking up the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 this holiday season. Unless you want that Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch variant. I know I do.