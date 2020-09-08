Tecmo may be working on a Ninja Gaiden Trilogy compilation for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Uploaded to the PS4 subreddit, a prematurely released store listing for the Ninja Gaiden Trilogy on Hong Kong retailer Game Source Entertainment revealed that the upcoming remasters will be coming to both platforms in 2021.

Listed at an American price of $39.99, the Ninja Gaiden Trilogy collection will include the Sigma remakes of Ninja Gaiden 1 and 2 – instead of the fan-favourite Ninja Gaiden Black and Ninja Gaiden 2 versions – as well as Ninja Gaiden 3: Razer’s Edge.