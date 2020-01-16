Popular Fortnite streamer Ninja has officially been immortalised in the game with his own special skin, which will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop for a limited time only.

The skin shows off Ninja dressed like the streamer’s namesake (that would be an actual ninja) and sporting his iconic blue mop. You can check it out in all its glory below.

I've dreamt of having a skin in Fortnite since I started playing the game. Today, my dream becomes reality. Get the Ninja Fortnite Skin in the Epic store Thursday 6 p.m. CST-Sunday 7 p.m. Don't forget to use code NINJA! #NinjaSkin #EpicPartner pic.twitter.com/xTn9UlbkGI — Ninja (@Ninja) January 15, 2020

If you want to pick up the skin for yourself and look just like Ninja, simply visit the Fortnite Item Shop between January the 16th at 6pm CST and Sunday the 19th at 7pm CST. Along with the Ninja Outfit, you can also nab Ninja’s Edge Back Bling, Ninja Style Emote, and Dual Katanas Pickaxe.

There’s currently no confirmed price for the cosmetics, but we can guess that it’ll be somewhere in the realm of 2,000 V-Bucks, give or take 500.

Ninja’s skin is part of the Icon Series, which is dedicated to showing off “the artistic vision, personality, and attitude” of top Fortnite creators, and is well-deserved, to say the least.

After jumping ship from Twitch to Mixer, Ninja managed to reach 1,000,000 active subscribers in just five days. Regardless of your personal opinion on Ninja or Fortnite, you can’t deny that that’s some impressive reach.

Next time someone says you can’t make a living playing videogames, just show them Ninja.