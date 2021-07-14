Looking exceptionally similar to Smash Bros in its announcement trailer, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is a fighting game that, as you might expect, pits a roster of iconic Nickelodeon characters against one another.

The full character roster has yet to be fully revealed, but from the trailer and the game’s accompanying website, we do know that fan favourites Spongebob Squarepants, Nigel Thornberry, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Reptar from Rugrats will all be included to beat one another senseless with.

At launch, there are also set to be 20 Nickeloden themed levels inspired by Nickeloden universes such as Jellyfish Fields from SpongeBob SquarePants and TMNT’s Technodrome. These arenas will, similar to Smash Bros, feature occasional hazards to spice up the gameplay and the influences don’t end there!

Throughout the glimpses of gameplay in the trailer, it’s difficult to think that Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is anything less than distinctly similar to Smash Bros when it comes to design as well as the all-important fighting mechanics that let you smash characters off-screen into a burst of particles.

With a cast of classic cartoon characters, there will undoubtedly be a lot of nostalgia driving excitement for GameMill Entertainment’s latest game, but we’ll have to see if it can do enough to set itself apart from the obvious competition.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is set to launch in Fall 2021 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.