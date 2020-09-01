‘Pokémon Go’ maker Niantic announces Planet-Scale Augmented Reality Alliance

Niantic, the maker of the hit augmented reality game Pokémon Go, today announced the Niantic Planet-Scale AR Alliance that will bring together industry leaders push the state of AR experiences on 5G forward. Niantic Planet-Scale AR Alliance launch members include Deutsche Telekom, EE, Globe Telecom, Orange, SK Telecom, SoftBank Corp., TELUS and Verizon. This alliance will make exclusive 5G-ready AR content. With the Niantic Real-World Platform, Niantic is working to make AR experiences mirror the real world, and be shared by tens of millions of users around the world.

The Niantic Planet-Scale AR Alliance is also welcoming wireless carriers, device manufacturers, and other mobile ecosystem companies from across the smartphone and AR wearables industry to join.

What is the goal of the Niantic Planet-Scale Alliance? We’re looking to showcase AR experiences optimized for a 5G network and help global consumers understand its advantages. In addition, our work aims to set the standard for AR on 5G as more developers begin to create unique applications and gaming experiences.

Source: Niantic