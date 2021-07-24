There has been increasing frustration amongst Samsung fans that the company appears to be sitting out the fast charging race while other Asian companies charge ahead with high-wattage solutions for their handsets.

So far Samsung has not released any handset in 2021 with more than 25W charging, and we dont hold out any hope for the Z Fold series coming next month.

According to the latest rumours however, Samsung is planning to finally bring 65W fast charging support to their S22 series next year.

As is the trend these days, it is not expected that the new charger will be included in the box, but all the S22 models (cheapest to the most expensive) are expected to support it.

As usual, we expect the S22 series to be announced in January next year, but also as usual, we expect to know the full specs of the handset will before this.

via LetsgoDigital