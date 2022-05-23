Here comes another game-filled week for Xbox fans, so ready your Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Game Pass now! Here are the thrilling games to play this May 23 to 27!

Floppy Knights

May 24 (Xbox Game Pass / PC Game Pass)

This turn-based game mixed with card-game strategy is perfect for card game lovers looking. Build your own deck and perform smooth combos with the right cards as you follow the story of the brilliant young inventor Phoebe and her robot-arm bestie Carlton.

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

May 24 (PC Game Pass)

You have a debt to pay to LYNX Corporation, and you, as a blue-collar spaceship salvager, have only one way to do it: get lucrative contracts for salvaging spaceships. Apparently, this wouldn’t be easy for you as you need to slice metal and dissect machines in zero-g. One wrong move, and you’ll get explosions and another step down to the world of debt.

Injection ?23 ‘Ars regia’

May 24 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S)

This is part II of the Injection ?23 trilogy, where you’ll get to control a character in search of his missing dog. Stuck in a dark conspiracy, this horror game will give you tons of strategic puzzles to solve as you explore the frightening place.

Spacelines from the Far Out

May 24

You and your friends will manage an intergalactic travel company in this co-op adventure game. Welcome your passengers into your business and make sure to send them to their destination safe, happy, and satisfied.

Amazing Superhero Squad

May 25 (Xbox One X Enhanced)

Be the hero Storborg City needs by saving it from disasters. Do that as you mind your corporation and your employees’ problems in this vivid superhero corporation sim. The secret to succeeding in both is building your dream squad through the right combination of heroes with different stats.

Blow and Fly

May 25 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

Dang! Your aquarium is broken, and the mess isn’t the problem. It’s the water! You are a blowfish in desperate need of H2O to live. To do that, solve physics-based puzzles where you will need to shoot, aim, and roll!

Lab Crisis

May 25

Be a robot who needs to save scientists from a mutant-infested lab, but be careful. These monsters are running after you, and the more people you grab, the longer your chain will be and the closer your enemies will be to you.

Zombo Buster Advance

May 25

Kill zombies in this game where your arena is within levels of a tower with elevators and escalators. Deploy and swap your soldiers and arm them with a variety of weapons and gadgets.

Sniper Elite 5

May 26

Feel like a real sniper in this tactical third-person combat where you can experience real-world locations rendered with exquisite details. Try its improved traversal system and enhanced kill cam that will further immerse you into its brutal world.

My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure

May 26

Earth Pony Sunny plans to host a forgotten celebration of friendship and magic called “Maretime Bay Day.” Some ponies, unfortunately, don’t like the idea so expect loose bunnies, stolen cakes, and other challenges that need to be solved in this magical world.

Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers

May 27 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

The award-winning visual novel Arcade Spirits is back with a sequel. Seek friendship and romance as you play in an arcade. Get control of how things will turn out by customizing your characters using the game’s character creator and choosing your story from the nine romance paths and multiple endings.

Kao the Kangaroo

May 27 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

Kao’s father is missing, so he decides to embark on a quest to uncover secrets that could (hopefully) lead him to the right path. Nonetheless, despite the colorful world of this beautiful 3D platformer, Kao will be facing challenges, from puzzles to foes.

Moo Lander

May 27

You have control over your civilization’s last remaining spaceship, and you are on your way to finding the source of infinite amounts of milk. The 2D action-adventure RPG is loaded with intelligent enemies to fight, puzzles to solve, and secrets to discover.

Pac-Man Museum+

May 27

Enjoy 14 of the series’ legendary games from over 40 years of Pac-Man history. Not only would you enjoy the iconic original arcade classic, but you also get to try other play styles. Add to that, and to modernize the games a bit, players will have the ability to customize their own virtual arcade rooms and check the online leaderboards.

Sword and Bones

May 27

You are the nameless warrior with a sword that the Kingdom of Vestus needs. Save it from the danger the bully Wolf Demon can bring through power-ups. Avoid traps and fight the monsters until you reach the final battle you need to face.