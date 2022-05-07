Here comes another game-filled week for Xbox fans, so ready your Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Game Pass now! Here are the thrilling games to play this May 10 to 13!

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition

May 10 (Game Pass)

A supposed-to-be fun trip to the Jabberwock Island turned into a nightmare as you and your classmates ended up trapped in the place. To escape, you made a deal with the headmaster to play a killing game and find the killer through class trials. Will you survive?

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

May 10 (Game Pass)

Set on the continent of Allraan in a small mining town called New Neveah, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising will put the players to a battle against the evil Galdean Empire. Explore the place, meet other characters and befriend them, collect tools and resources, and try your best to help the town and defeat the forces of evil.

This War of Mine: Final Cut

May 10 (Game Pass / Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

Will you survive a world ruled by war? Be a part of a civilian group exploring the city with limited supplies while evading the dangers posed by snipers, hostiles, and the war itself.

Flippin Kaktus

May 11

This brutal action-driven vendetta game will present you with scenes full of explosions, enemies, and other pop culture-fostered elements. Help our spiky hero who is on a mission to save his foster family after the Calaveras drug cartel raided their peaceful home.

Source of Madness

May 11 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

Players will enter a mysterious Lovecraftian-inspired world called Loam Lands that relies on procedural generation and AI machine learning. It puts you on a nightmarish odyssey as a new Acolyte. Discover the mystery of the Loam Lands and The Tower of Madness, the moon’s mysterious Citadel. Nightmarish beasts will always block your ways but be careful… they keep on evolving due to the procedural generation and neural network AI.

Aery – A New Frontier

May 12 (Xbox One X Enhanced)

Games don’t always have to be about action and thrilling adventures. Sometimes, they are also meant to help you relax. In this story-driven 3D flight exploration game, you’ll control a bird-like creature and watch the world evolve from the creature’s perspective.

Dog’s Donuts

May 12

You got a dog to feed, and accuracy is needed to do it. You can use shovels, drones, springboards, and other machines to send the donuts flying into the air and into the dog’s mouth.

Get-a-Grip Chip

May 12 (Xbox One X Enhanced)

Get-a-Grip Chip is a hook 2D platformer where players need to advance to 30 levels of the game. Doing, however, won’t be a piece of cake. There will be obstacles along the way… so as lasers, abyss, and many more! Thankfully, you got a magnetic head that can save you from those troubles.

Get-a-Grip Chip and the Body Bugs

May 12 (Xbox One X Enhanced)

Who says the outside world is the only thing that’s dangerous? Well, your body can also be a place of danger for Chip! Help him save the misplaced cells in a human body where body bugs and the digestive system are the obstacles.

Infinite Links

May 12 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

Here is another game that will give you tons of quests to do and a story to follow. Help Kronos and Serene save themselves and the world from the threatening danger through different upgradable weapons.

Paratopic

May 12

Paratopic is a narrative-driven horror-tinged adventure game where the stories of three separate characters intersect. Watch how their stories unravel in a first-person perspective.

Tourist Bus Simulator

May 12 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S)

You now own a bus company which means money for you. Managing the business, nonetheless, requires hard work. Prepare employee sheds, handle vehicle care and maintenance, and schedule hotel shuttles or sightseeing tours. Can you do all of them flawlessly?

Evil Dead: The Game

May 13 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

You and your friends will certainly go for this title featuring co-operative gameplay and player versus player combat. Enter the game as a team of four survivors and explore and loot items to survive.

Radon Break

May 13

Enjoy the classic Brick Breaker style of this game, which will direct you to do one thing: break all bricks. But what makes it fun is how you would want to do it. Use a gun, power ball, and block wall to make the work easier. You can also collect speed, ball splitter, and paddle resize to add more twists.