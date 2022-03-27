End your March and start your April with the best games that will certainly give you the adrenaline rush. Ready your Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Game Pass for these ‘Next Week on Xbox’ games from March 28 to April 1.

Crusader Kings III

March 29 (Xbox Game Pass, Optimized for Xbox Series X|S)

If you want to try the life of being a ruler, it’s time to play Crusader Kings III, which will show you the challenges of ensuring the future of your dynasty. In this strategy role-playing video game set in the Middle Ages, your wits will be tested, especially when a ruler dies and you need to prepare a new strategy. Acquire new lands and titles, enlist the religious sector to back you up, and get the trust of your people. Can you survive the life of a ruler?

Ikai

March 29 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S, Smart Delivery)

When diving into a horror-themed game, we all want to be armed with weapons to protect ourselves from dangers. That is not the scenario in Ikai, a first-person psychological horror game. Be helpless in this game where there is no way to kill or fight the lurking spirits, monsters, yokais, and other entities inspired by Japanese folklore. All you can do is escape the threatening rooms as you explore this world and its hidden story.

Vengeful Heart

March 29 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S, Smart Delivery)

This game offers a rich background story that focuses on a hydraulic engineer Josephine who is homeless, jobless, and robbed of a heart after being deceived by an evil corporation. In a world where the planet is on the verge of collapse and resources like water are scarce, how will she survive and redeem herself? Control Josephine as she meets other rebels pushing the limit just to continue living. Choose a love interest for your character and see how this vengeful story will end.

Agent Intercept

March 30 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S, Smart Delivery)

You’ll be a spy agent on a mission to defeat the criminal organization CLAW. You’ll drive the Sceptre, a high-tech transforming vehicle that can turn from a car to a plane and more, in this explosive arcade driving game. Perform your missions in exotic locations as you perform stunts and dodge enemy fire, mines, and lasers. Plus, enjoy side missions mixed with an original high-energy soundtrack that can make you feel the king of the road in this game.

Weird West

March 30 (Xbox Game Pass)

This dark fantasy reimagining the Wild West opens a world where lawmen and gunslingers are joined by fantastical creatures. Decide how they will navigate this land and see how the world will react based on your decisions. Each character’s journey is unique, giving you a plethora of different stories to discover and explore.

Whisper Trip

March 30

You are a newly recruited member of the Tactical Police Force, an anti-terrorist squad with a mission to eradicate criminal groups. Eliminate them through the curved blades of your katanas in this fast cooperative action side-scroller game with a touch of cyberpunk. Encounter sly enemies and enlist the help of your squad to defeat them.

Glam’s Incredible Run: Escape from Dukha

March 31

Missing the old games you love playing at amusement arcades? Glam’s Incredible Run: Escape from Dukha will let you experience that thrill again with its complex, action-packed acrobatic platformer theme. Play as Glam, a child who is on a desperate mission of rescuing her mother from the realm of Caterina. Use unique capability to use her hair to grab and swing on branches to prevent her from falling into the bottomless void. Enjoy all the 11 chapters featuring hanging cubes, goblins and skulls, sliding and spinning platforms, false floors, cannons, and crates.

Princess Farmer

March 31

Play as Princess Farmer, who can magically hoist up whole rows of veggies with ease to make matches and smash obstacles by herself, in co-op, or even with an AI companion. This match3 puzzle and visual novel game will let you figure out mysteries in a story divided into episodes that can last 20 minutes to 1 hour, depending on your preferred difficulty level and skill.

Real Heroes: Firefighter HD

March 31

Real Heroes: Firefighter HD lets you take the role of a newly recruited cadet who is on the mission of saving lives around Los Angeles. Learn the tools you need to extinguish fires and rescue victims from various locations like high-rise buildings, malfunctioning tech labs, and amusement parks.

Flat Kingdom Paper’s Cut Edition

April 1 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S, Smart Delivery)

The story of Flat Kingdom Paper’s Cut Edition opens up with a peaceful 2D world protected by a wise sorcerer. However, it is threatened by 3D malice and chaos, especially with Hex, who is making ways to destroy the balance in the land. With this, you need to discover this mystery world, unearth hidden scrolls, and face giant bosses to protect your 2D world.

MLB The Show 22 – MVP Edition

April 1 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S)

Feel the excitement in this baseball video game where every pitch, hit, and win, will help you make your mark on The Show. Enjoy different game modes for all you rookie players and returning seasoned vets who will drag you into the world of baseball.

Super Cyborg

April 1

You are an elite battle cyborg in this old-school non-stop hardcore run’n’gun action game with one mission: annihilate ‘Xirxul life form’ and all aliens on a mysterious island. Remember to run, jump, and shoot everything that moves, or you’ll get trapped in this sinister island.