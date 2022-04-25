Another month is ending, but Xbox is starting this week with an exciting list of action-packed games. Here are the games we’ll be having this week on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Game Pass!

Research and Destroy

April 26 (Xbox Game Pass)

You need to destroy the Supernatural hordes that want to crush humanity, and the only way to do it is by researching and developing strange new weapons and gadgets. Thankfully, you are in control of three brilliant Super Scientists in this turn-based action game. To add more thrill, you can drop in or out of online and local co-op with friends at any time!

The Sorrowvirus – A Faceless Short Story

April 27

Wyatt Heyll has been suffering from different ailments since childhood. When his time finally came, his parents decided to intervene and administer a paranormal substance called the “Sorrowvirus,” which prevents a person from passing on to the afterlife. It will soon put Wyatt in Purgatory, where he will have the chance to heal and come back to life. After successfully doing so for the first time, however, Wyatt realized that his former diseases just came back faster. This is where Wyatt starts to see the misery of being stuck in a loop. Death. Purgatory. Another life of pain. Would he be able to end this everlasting torment? Discover the secrets by solving puzzles to help him out.

Bugsnax

April 28 (Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass)

You are an adventure seeker, and you got invited by intrepid explorer Elizabert Megafig to visit the Snaktooth Island. It is the home of the legendary half-bug half-snack creatures, Bugsnax, but upon arrival, you realize that Elizabeth is missing! You also discovered that her followers are scattered across the island alone and hungry! What should you do? Well, it is time to explore the island and find and capture 100 different species of Bugsnax using various contraptions!

The House of the Dead: Remake

April 28

You’ll find yourself dealing with biologically-engineered creatures in the mansion of the mad scientist Dr. Curien. Follow the story of AMS agents Thomas Rogan and G as they confront these horrible entities leaping from the dark corners of the place spontaneously. Experience this heart-pounding rail-shooter mission that now fits the modern gaming standards.

Raven’s Hike

April 28

Raven’s Hike is all about precision and mastery. This 2D precision platformer will give you tons of puzzles to solve, but beware – each time you find the right route to end the level, the next one will just come tougher and harder.

Rico: London

April 28 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S, Smart Delivery)

East End gangsters are threatening to spoil New Year’s Eve 1999, so you and your partners must blast your way up the high-rise tower and defeat these baddies. Enjoy this gang-busting, explosive co-op shooter solo or with your friends and win by crashing through doors and dodging bullets.

Rogue Legacy 2

April 28 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S, Smart Delivery)

The Rogue Legacy 2 is still the action rogue-lite platformer you love, only more challenging and exciting. Choose between several classes of adventurers and explore the tunnels and passageways of huge dungeons to earn upgrades for your traits, treasure, and weapons.

Unsouled

April 28 (Xbox Game Pass)

In this stylish, fast-paced 2D action RPG featuring interactive environments and adrenaline-pumping encounters with the undead, you are the Fallen Prince. Discover mysteries as you fight for your life and take down enemies that react to every move you make. To succeed, try your best to execute various skill combos and counterattacks!

Galactic Wars EX

April 29 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S, Smart Delivery)

Galactic Wars EX is another game you can play solar or co-op with a friend. Face enemies, bosses, and mini-bosses, and select which of the three different ships you would like to beat in this 16-bit-inspired shooting game.

Micro Pico Racers

April 29

We all love retro games, and although they don’t have the same graphics as other games present nowadays, they give us the unbeatable arcade game satisfaction. With this, you might want to try this top-down arcade racing game with retro-style graphics. Race over thrilling tracks with your own little car and see how fast it can be.

Ravenous Devils

April 29 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S, Smart Delivery)

Would you do everything to reach the top and be the filthy rich person you always wanted to be? Percival and Hildred would. Join the two as they try to flourish their business where the main ingredient is corpses. Buy them new tools and upgrade their shops to help the business prosper more and cater to more meat-cooking activities… and be richer and richer!