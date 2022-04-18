There are no better ways to deal with another energy-sucking week than a set of thrilling Xbox games. With this, ready your Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Game Pass for these games that can make your week extra special!

Catana

April 19

A monastery found itself in the middle of a great battle after an unseen phenomenon turned veggies into dangerous mutants. With the threat to create unmeasurable havoc in the land, the master of the monastery teaches the young and fierce samurai, Catana, the moves to defeat the enemies.

Winter Ember

April 19 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S, Smart Delivery)

You’ll play Arthur Artorias, a faceless man seeking vengeance after a macabre massacre of your entire family. You’ll find yourself navigating in a dark, twisted world where everything is controlled by a militant religion. Try to sneak into homes and explore hidden passageways without being spotted or heard. Should you knock enemies off? They’d wake up eventually. Should you slice their throats. The blood will give away your presence. What should you do, then?

Crushborgs

April 20

Enjoy the ambiance of retro games once more with Crushborgs, a “Run and Gun” old-school single-player platformer with NES aesthetics, including an authentic 8-bit chiptune.

Liberated: Enhanced Edition

April 20 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S, Smart Delivery)

This noir cyberpunk game will take you to a world set in the near future where safety is the government’s main concern. To attain it and implement control, those in power find their strength in technology, but the insurgent group called “Liberated” rises. What side should you take? It is your mission to find the truth.

MotoGP 22

April 20 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S, Smart Delivery)

MotoGP 22 has a lot to offer for fans of motor racing, from 120 riders to over 20 official circuits in the 2022 season. And to let you revisit the MotoGP history, MotoGP 22 offers 70 historical champions for you to try.

Deck of Ashes

April 21

You won’t just explore this cursed fantasy world and hunt down powerful cards. You will also be faced with tactical card combat to defeat enemies. In this complete edition of the game, you’ll be the elven archer Sibyl the Dark Soul, who joins the cast of antiheroes on their quest for redemption. Make your choices and see what outcomes and ending your decisions will bring you.

Orbit.industries

April 21 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S, Smart Delivery)

Build and manage your own space station in the orbit of distant planets. You can do it in a full 3D view through the spectacular visuals provided by Unreal Engine 4. But be careful; disruptions can happen anytime due to hacker attacks, errors, and malfunctions. With this, try to plan, execute and design to perfection in order to make your station efficient and profitable!

Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles

April 21

Lumote is on a mission to make the world blue again after a big catastrophe turned the Great Depths red. To succeed, Lumote needs to solve puzzles. But to defeat the greatest Mote of them all – the Mastermote – Lumote would also need to learn how to control the Great Depths inhabitants.

LIT: Bend the Light

April 21

The world is a dark place where electricity is non-existent. This is your chance to be the hero the world needs! Try exploring your skills, inventing things, and doing experiments that can spark the first electrical light!

Mokoko X

April 21

You’ll enjoy 32 levels in Mokoko X, with each level having its own unique boss and minions. You need to help out the unlucky girls in the levels and save them from the weird bosses.

Ayo the Clown

April 22 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S, Smart Delivery)

Dogs are really man’s best friend, so when Ayo’s dog, Bo, suddenly went missing, the clown’s happy world crumbled. Can you help this poor clown find his dog in this side-scrolling action platformer game? Don’t worry, though: you’ll never be alone on this journey. You’ll meet friendly people and interesting creatures along the way as you jump, slide, and stomp on baddies.