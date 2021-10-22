PlayStation has announced the date of their next State of Play, and it’s due to kick off on October 27th at 5 PM ET / 10 PM BST via Twitch and YouTube.

“This time out, we’ll be focusing on announcements and updates for upcoming third-party releases headed to PS5 and PS4,” PlayStation announced in a recent blog post.

Sony has announced that this State of Play is going to be a short one, as “the show is looking to be ~20 minutes or so, and will share new looks at previously announced games, plus a few reveals from our partners around the world.”

Since this State of Play will be focusing on third-party developers, don’t expect any news from the growing number of developers who comprise PlayStation Studios. This means that there will be no news about PlayStation produced titles such as God of War Ragnarök, Horizon Forbidden West, or Gran Turismo 7.

Unfortunately for those looking to co-stream the event, or upload vod’s, Sony has announced that the presentation “may include copyrighted content,” which could lead to DMCA strikes, so content creators beware.