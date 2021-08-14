It appears a new generation of Fitbits are on the way, with reliable leaker Evan Blass posted new pictures of what he calls the Fitbit Charge 5.

The most obvious improvement over the Fitbit Charge 4 is the presence of a colour screen. Otherwise, the leaked marketing renders do not give much away, except for the obvious such as heart rate tracking, and that the silicone band will be available in multiple colours and the removable module will be available in black, silver and gold.

The Fitbit Charge 4 offered activity tracking, sleep tracking, built-in GPS and 7 day battery life, and it seems likely that at least these features will be supported in the next generation.

The Charge 5 renders features a date, the 23rd of October, and it may be that this is when Fitbit intends to unveil its new 2021 devices.