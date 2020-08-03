Microsoft will be rolling out the new Xbox Store this Wednesday for certain groups of Xbox Insiders.

The new Microsoft Store, codenamed Mercury, was originally leaked through a demonstration video a few weeks ago, but Microsoft has now revealed what the revised Xbox Store does and its benefits.

Microsoft claims that the new Xbox Store is twice as fast as the one currently found on Xbox One consoles.

“It launches in under two seconds, and the browse performance is greatly improved – it’s faster than ever to load pages and find what you need, whether it’s checking out a sale price or watching HD trailers,” said Xbox principal program manager Cody Bird.

The new Xbox Store is said to be easier than ever to discover new content whether that’s for games, movies or applications. Microsoft has completely redesigned the console’s navigation system to easily allow you to browse different sections.

Here’s a list of navigation improvements:

With the redesigned search functionality, it’s easier to filter your results.

Guided by your feedback, we rebuilt the Wish List. You can now easily add new games to your Wish List and quickly check your list content (including keeping tabs on any sale pricing for your Wish List items).

The updated shopping cart makes it easier to add items to your cart as well as view the items in your cart before and during purchase.

We’ve also made it easier than ever to shop across four generations of great Xbox content by enabling customers to view pricing while browsing for new Xbox One games and backward compatible Xbox 360 and original Xbox titles, as well as add these games to your Wish List or shopping cart.

Microsoft has also aimed to make the experience safer for children. You now need to be signed in to see titles on the store; user-made screenshots and videos are now filtered depending on an account’s content settings.

Here’s a video: