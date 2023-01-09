Coming to Xbox this week: Breakers Collection, Chasing Static, One Piece Odyssey, and more

Microsoft announced new titles it will introduce to its gaming platforms from January 9 to 13. The total number of games this week is not as ample as the past drops we had in the past, but the titles are still a welcome addition to Xbox. Some of the biggest ones to expect are the One Piece Odyssey, classic Breakers games, and Chasing Static. Here are more details about them and the rest of the games.

Children of Silentown

January 11 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

Take control of Lucy, a girl living in a village in a forest, where monsters and people disappearing are common. After being afraid for years, she’s now ready to investigate the mystery of her world on her own. Help this girl navigate the mysterious land of Silentown, where you’ll face a bizarre, endearing story delivered in hand-drawn dark graphic style.

Breakers Collection

January 12 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

Go classic starting week by playing the well-loved Breakers games in Breakers Collection. It includes Breakers and Breakers Revenge and comes with new additional content. It also offers modes such as Versus Mode local or with online lobbies, Arcade Mode, Ranked battles with Rollback Netcode (GGPO), Team Battle, Art gallery, Training mode, and more. It is an enticing game for the fans of the 1990s cult classic but also the perfect title to explore for those looking for an extreme action-fighting game.

Chasing Static

January 12 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

Follow the story of Chris Selwood, a man who needs refuge as a storm ravages North Wales. He finds shelter in a remote roadside café, only to witness a horrific sight, pass out, and wake up in the same yet dusty abandoned place. Join Chris as he explores the area and solves the mystery in this game with audio-driven gameplay mechanics, where you’ll rely on an experimental Frequency Displacement Monitoring Device.

NEScape!

January 13

NEScape! is an 8-bit retro game offering tons of complex puzzles to solve. Making the challenge more intense is its escape room theme, where you’ll need to solve everything hindering you before your time runs out.

One Piece Odyssey

January 13

Monkey.D.Luffy and his Straw Hat Crew are caught in a storm and shipwrecked on a lush tropical island. With the gang scattered in this unfamiliar place, you need to help them find each other to escape the island full of dangerous new enemies and terrifying forces of nature.

UnderDungeon

January 13

Delivery job is no joke, especially for Kimuto the cat, who needs to do it in the monster-filled world of Kutopia. He doesn’t go to the war unarmed, however. Kimuto wields a variety of weapons, from magical bubbles and a boomerang cannon to a classic longsword, allowing him to face demanding boss fights in this stylized 2D graphics game.