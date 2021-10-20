According to a new report from VGC and notorious leaker Tom Henderson, Ubisoft has greenlit a new mainline Splinter Cell game.

According to “development sources,” this new Splinter Cell game would be the first “mainline” entry in the series after nearly a decade, as since Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist we’ve just been stuck with Ubisoft’s foray into mobile and VR spaces.

There aren’t all too many details about this project as VGC reports that “the title is still in an early phase of production.” There is a “small chance” that the game could be announced next year, but I personally wouldn’t hold out much hope until the end of the year.

It’s currently unclear which studio, or studios, at Ubisoft will be working on this project, although VGC does have some information to suggest that the development of this new game could be led by a studio outside of its traditional Ubisoft Montreal base.

While it might not be the mainline game that we are after, Ubisoft is at least working on a Splinter Cell VR game in collaboration with Facebook, which we are meant to be hearing more about “soon,” although Facebook and Ubisoft have both been suspiciously quiet on that front.