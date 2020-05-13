Microsoft has released a new Skype Insider Preview Build 8.60 that brings a plethora of new features and fixes for some notification related issues in Skype for Android.

The new Insider build brings the ability to change the camera background, a handy feature if you don’t have a nice background, it also lets you change your message reactions. Another useful feature is the new grid view that lets you see up to 10 people during video calls. Support for System dark theme under iOS 13, a remote control feature while you’re sharing your screen, ability to perform Skype actions even when the app is minimized are some of the other important new features in the latest Skype Insider Preview Build. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

What’s new Boring background ? Or did you forget to clean up your room? No worries, just change the camera background!

Or did you forget to clean up your room? No worries, just change the camera background! Change your message reactions! With this featureyou can use any existing emoticon as a message reaction. Just use /addreactions and have some fun. You can always remove it with /removereactions or /resetreactions commands.

With this featureyou can use any existing emoticon as a message reaction. Just use /addreactions and have some fun. You can always remove it with /removereactions or /resetreactions commands. Somebody kicked you out from the group? Teachers this one is for you because we love your feedback! From now on you can create new Moderated Groups! Nobody can mute you or kick you out anymore.

Teachers this one is for you because we love your feedback! From now on you can create new Moderated Groups! Nobody can mute you or kick you out anymore. New grid view! So you can see up to 10 participants during the video call.

So you can see up to 10 participants during the video call. Control my screen – a simple remote control feature while screensharing

– a simple remote control feature while screensharing Enable global shortcuts -so you can perform Skype actions even when the app is minimized or not in focus. You will find it in Settings – General under Accessibility

-so you can perform Skype actions even when the app is minimized or not in focus. You will find it in Settings – General under Accessibility Support for system dark theme under iOS 13 What’s fixed We’ve fixed some notifications in Skype for Android

Source: Microsoft