Despite Samsung’s best efforts, we are slowly learning all the features of their as yet to be officially launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.
A new hands-on video (unfortunately in Chinese) has revealed a new and unexpected facet of the handset.
It’s not that it makes a great GPS navigation device with its own stand, or that you can use the main camera for selfies with a preview on the external screen. It’s rather than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 has exceptional speakers, which the reviewer calls the loudest speakers on a mobile phone he has ever seen.
See the hands-on video (in Chinese) below:
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 specs
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
|RAM
|12 GB
|Storage
|256 GB or 512 GB
|Screen
|7.7 inch (Y-OCTA) internal Infinity-O screen with 120 Hz refresh and Ultra-Thin Glass
6.23 inch Super AMOLED external display
|Battery
|4365mAh (2090mAh+2275mAh), 25w fast charging, 15W wireless charging and 15W reverse wireless charging
|Connectivity
|5G
|Camera
|12MP main camera with a wide-angle lens, a 12MP camera with an ultrawide-angle lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera, 10MP selfie camera inside and outside
|Biometrics
|side-mounted fingerprint reader
|Availability
|18th September in South Korea
|Price
|$1980
via SamMobile
