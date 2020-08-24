Despite Samsung’s best efforts, we are slowly learning all the features of their as yet to be officially launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

A new hands-on video (unfortunately in Chinese) has revealed a new and unexpected facet of the handset.

It’s not that it makes a great GPS navigation device with its own stand, or that you can use the main camera for selfies with a preview on the external screen. It’s rather than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 has exceptional speakers, which the reviewer calls the loudest speakers on a mobile phone he has ever seen.

See the hands-on video (in Chinese) below:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 specs