Samsung is gearing up to release a new generation of its increasingly popular Samsung Galaxy Watch range of smart wearables.

With the model names SM-R840/845 and SM-R850/855, the smartwatches have just passed through the FCC, revealing some details along the way.

The images show that the smartwatch will be available with at least a 45mm bezel with a steel case, will support MIL-STD-810G (ie shock resistant), and support GPS, WIFI, Bluetooth and LTE connections.

SamMobile has earlier reported than a titanium case version will be available, and we have also heard the devices will feature 8GB storage, and a larger 330 mAh battery.

Samsung is second to only Apple in smartwatch market share, but it is a distant second, with 55.5 vs 13.9% of the market. Yet they are the only company with a really competitive offering. Are any of our readers considering a new wearable? Let us know below.

via MySmartPrice