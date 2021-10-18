There has been ongoing speculation about the design of the camera module on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, with the leaked case CAD specs have not clarified what it will actually look like.

There has been speculation of a P-shared mobile, and also of an I i shaped module, and today we have a new contender- a waterdrop-style design, as already present on Samsung’s Galaxy A32 handset.

The rumour comes from Korean leaker Superroader, who used to work for Samsung.

According to this leaker, the more minimal design would save weight, allowing Samsung to add the S-pen without adding any weight to the handset.

See it beautifully rendered by LetsGoDigital and Parvez Khan, aka Technizo Concept below:

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs