There has been ongoing speculation about the design of the camera module on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, with the leaked case CAD specs have not clarified what it will actually look like.

There has been speculation of a P-shared mobile, and also of an I i shaped module, and today we have a new contender-  a waterdrop-style design, as already present on Samsung’s Galaxy A32 handset.

The rumour comes from Korean leaker Superroader, who used to work for Samsung.

According to this leaker, the more minimal design would save weight, allowing Samsung to add the S-pen without adding any weight to the handset.

See it beautifully rendered by LetsGoDigital and Parvez Khan, aka Technizo Concept below:

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs

Screen6.8-inch curved display
ProcessorIn Europe Samsung Exynos 2200 with AMD RDNA 2 GPU.
Outside of Europe, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 895
OSAndroid 12 with One UI 4
Camera40MP punch-hole selfie camera

108MP wide-angle camera
12MP ultra-wide camera
12MP telephoto cameras with 3x
12 MP telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom.
optical image stabilization system (OIS) in all 4 cameras.
laser autofocus lens

Battery5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging (no charger in box)
S-Pen supportYes, with integrated slot.
StorageLikely 256 GB, no microSD expansion
Release dateQ1 2022
