The Elder Scrolls Online is an MMORPG that provides you with a beautiful open world for your once-in-a-lifetime adventure. This game is the only title from The Elder Scroll series that you can enjoy online. Otherwise, all the other titles are single-player only. It lets you interact with players from all around the globe. The game is set in the Tamriel region.

While the start of the adventure in The Elder Scroll Online is exciting for many players, it is difficult for beginners. The character creation process is very long, and new players get lost here. Character creation has long-lasting impacts on your gameplay, so building one is a sensitive matter.

One wrong move and you will end up with the wrong character and skills, which doesn't suit your gameplay at all. But don't worry because here is the ultimate character creation guide to making your adventure easy and entertaining. Being a multiplayer RPG, the main purpose of the game is to share the story with players.

Leveling isn’t the first priority, but a good character is still required to enjoy the game. You have the option to delete your old character if you aren’t satisfied with it and create a new one in a few minutes but avoid mistakes you have made in the past.

Step 1 – Select Voice and Gender

Just like other MMORPGs, you start by selecting the gender of your avatar from the available options. The second choice is to select the voice of the character. For now, the game provides you with eight different voice options for each gender, and you can select your favorite one to show other players your creativity.

Step 2 – Alliance

The game comes up with three main factions, and you have to decide your faction at the start of the game. Some races in the game are by default in a faction, and you can’t change it except if you buy the Imperial Edition of the game, where this option is available by default. In case you are a team player, coordinate with your teammates to select a faction altogether and join it instead of joining different factions.

Ebonheart Pact – this pact is created between three races due to pressure, and this is the first time that they are working together. Nord, Argonian, and Dunmer are now fighting under one banner to keep their countries free from the rule of the empire.

Aldmeri Dominion – It is formed between Altmer, Khajiits, and Bosmer to protect the land together when the time comes. They want to rule Tamriel.

Daggerfall Covenant – This alliance contained Orcs, Redguard, and Brentons and was created by the High King Emeric himself. They want to restore order in the world and sit on the Ruby throne as king.

Step 3 – Pick a Species or Race

Just like previous Elder Scroll titles, the first step is to select a race, and currently, there are only nine available classes in the standard version of the game. Those who have bought the Imperial Edition of the game will be able to enjoy the Imperial race, which is the tenth race. Below are more details about some of the best classes in Elder Scroll Online.

Daggerfall Covenant

Brenton – Members of this race are born mages, and they have better spell resistance, Magicka, and light armor skills.

Orc – Orcs are the frontline worries in any battle because they have good health and heavy armor to protect them from attacks.

Redguard – This race features the best damage per second and performs pretty well with swords and shields in battle.

Aldmeri Dominion

Altmer – They are known as High Elves because of their ability to throw things high in the sky as well as recover magika.

Bosmer – Bosmer is stealthy because they can quickly adapt to their surroundings, and their nickname is word elves.

Khajiit – This is a feline race that is the best in melee combat as well as can stealthy attack enemies.

Ebonheart Pact

Argonian – From their racial traits, even beginners can get an idea that they are from the swampy region of Black Marsh. They are resistant to poisons and diseases.

Dunmer – This Elf race comes from the Morrowind area, and they can deal fire damage as well as are resistant to fire damage from enemies.

Nord – They are from the frigid tundra and have the best two-handed skills in the entire game, along with resistance to frost damage.

The Imperials

Imperial – With this race, you can join an alliance in the game. They have better stamina and health because of their special training with shields.

Step 4 – Class

It is time to choose a class in The Elder Scroll Online, and you have the option to go back during character customization to change settings whenever you want. There is four class in the game, and you can learn more about them below.

Dragon Knight – It is a tank and damage per second class which uses swords and other big weapons.

Sorcerer – They are spell casters that use lightning to buff them.

Nightblade – It is a powerful class with good sustain skills.

Templar – It offers a mixture of almost all skills in the game.

Step 5 – In-depth character customization

No matter which game you play from the Elder Scroll series, there are a lot of customization options available. Among them, body type is the first option that helps you in making the character muscular, thin, large, etc., according to your needs.

No matter which game you play from the Elder Scroll series, there are a lot of customization options available. Among them, body type is the first option that helps you in making the character muscular, thin, large, etc., according to your needs.

The second tab in the customization menu is all about skin color, size of body parts, body markings, and height. There is a separate menu for the head alone, which helps you in changing the hair color, nose size, chin, eyebrows size, and age of the character.