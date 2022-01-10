OnePlus is all set to launch OnePlus 9RT and the OnePlus Buds Z2 in India on January 14. We already know about these new products as they’re already launched in China and Europe. Now as per reliable Indian tipster Mukul Sharma, OnePlus will soon announce new earbuds in India.

However, the tipster posted a tweet in which he says that the new OnePlus Buds is “launching soon” in India. In the same tweet, he also says that the new OnePlus Buds is not the OnePlus Buds Z2. Unfortunately, we’re given no information beyond that, leaving users in India wanting more.

Since the company appears to limit its reach to India, we can expect it to be either entry-level or mid-range earbuds. In my opinion, the company is less likely to launch premium quality earbuds just for India. That being said, I won’t mind if OnePlus proves me wrong.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of its new flagship phone, the OnePlus 10 Pro. The smartphone will launch in China first. The global launch is expected to happen in the March-April timeframe. The non-Pro model is also expected to debut in that timeframe. You can know more about the OnePlus 10 Pro here.