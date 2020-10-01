A new version of the Microsoft Wireless Display Adaptor has leaked.
Designed to allow easy wireless screen sharing from a laptop using Miracast, the new device would be the 3rd version released by Microsoft.
See the QuickConnect feature demonstrated in this video posted by Alumia below.
QuickConnectDark pic.twitter.com/RLmysjveCr
— Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) October 1, 2020
The Wireless Display Adaptor (v3) codenamed Wakita, features a more flexible design which should allow it to fit in more tight spaces than the older versions.
The Microsoft Wireless Display Adaptor normally costs around $50, and when this device hits the virtual shelves it should retail for around the same amount.
via Alumia.
