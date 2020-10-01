A new version of the Microsoft Wireless Display Adaptor has leaked.

Designed to allow easy wireless screen sharing from a laptop using Miracast, the new device would be the 3rd version released by Microsoft.

See the QuickConnect feature demonstrated in this video posted by Alumia below.

The Wireless Display Adaptor (v3) codenamed Wakita, features a more flexible design which should allow it to fit in more tight spaces than the older versions.

Gallery

The Microsoft Wireless Display Adaptor normally costs around $50, and when this device hits the virtual shelves it should retail for around the same amount.

via Alumia.