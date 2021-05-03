Lenovo has released a new generation of its Lenovo Yoga Duet series, the Lenovo Yoga Duet 7 2021.

Their 13 inch Surface Pro clone has been updated with Intel’s latest Tiger Lake processors, Intel Iris Xe graphics and Thunderbolt 4. The detachable is available specced with Intel Core i5-1135G7 or Core i7-1165G7 chips, combined with a maximum of 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM and storage up to 1TB on PCIe NVMe SSD (M.2 2242).

The screen is a 13-inch 2k IPS display (2160 x 1350 pixels) in 16:10 with brightness up to 450 nits and 100% sRGB color coverage.

It also comes with a Thunderbolt 4 port, and two USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C, a 3.5mm audio jack and a microSD card reader. It also comes equipped with a 41Wh battery, stereo speakers with Dolby Audio, two webcams (front and rear), WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 and optional 4G-LTE.

The tablet only weighs 799 grams and measures 297.4 x 205.5 x 9.9 mm. Optional accessories include a keyboard dock and a pen.

The Lenovo Yoga Duet 7 2021 is already on sale on China starting at 6499 yuan (£724, $1000) and the device will hopefully ship to the rest of the world soon.

via NotebookItalia