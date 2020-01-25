Tesla recently rolled out the first update of 2020 to its cars and as usual, the keen-minded hackers dug into the update to find new features. According to researcher Greentheonly, Tesla has planned some great features for its Model S, Model X customers in 2020.

Greentheonly found references of a bunch of new features buried inside the code. The features include two new S/X battery types, new lumbar and a new charge port type. Greentheonly also discovered references of a Qi inductive phone charger which matches the recent Wireless Power Consortium filing.

due to FW timing. Tesla seemed to have realized no matter what they do stuff leaks through firmware so froze releases on week 40 and just backported absolute necessary stuff to limit leakage

And now past the new year this must be hw they put into cars now/vsoon so cannot avoid it — green (@greentheonly) January 25, 2020

Tesla has been pretty active when it comes to refreshing its cars with new improvements. According to Electrek the new software update included contact support via WeChat, new games like Happy Mahjong and Happy Upgrade.