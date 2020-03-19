New leak reveals codenames of Samsung’s upcoming hardware

by Anmol

 

New leak reveals codenames of Samsung's upcoming hardware 1

Samsung is expected to launch a bunch of new hardware later this year and while the company has managed to keep the devices hidden, a thing or two has leaked online. We already know that the company is planning to launch Note 20 series later this year but it looks like the company might have other hardware in the pipeline.

Max Weinbach has revealed some new codenames of what looks like the upcoming Samsung hardware. Unfortunately, he didn’t share any information about the codenames so we have no idea what to expect from the company.

While we don’t have much to go on at the moment, it does look like that Samsung has a busy year planned ahead. It will be interesting to see what the Korean giant has in stock for us this year.

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments