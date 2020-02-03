Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’d know that Samsung is planning a Galaxy Fold successor and it won’t be called Galaxy Z Flip, as the latter is a different smartphone that will be released on February 11 this year. Now, thanks to SamMobile, we can now confidently say that the Galaxy Fold successor exists and Samsung appears to be committed to bringing it to the market this year.

According to SamMobile, Samsung is working on the Galaxy Fold successor under the codename Winner2 or simply Win2. If you will recall, Samsung used Winner as the codename for the original Galaxy Fold smartphone that released last year. This leads us to believe that the Galaxy Fold successor exists and Samsung is actively working on it. Unfortunately, we don’t know what the Galaxy Fold Successor will be called, but if rumors are to be believed, it’ll be called Galaxy Fold 2.

According to previous rumors, the foldable smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 865 processor and will have support for both 5G and LTE networks. It’ll feature an 8-inch ultra-thin glass(UTG) display and a 108MP camera. The Galaxy Fold successor is also said to come bundled with an S-Pen.

For the sake of comparison, the Galaxy Fold successor will be a more powerful and overall better smartphone than the Galaxy Z Flip as the latter is likely to be powered by last year’s Snapdragon 855 processor and will feature 12MP main camera.