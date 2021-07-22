New Instagram feature gives you control over sensitive content

Facebook’s Instagram recently introduced new Sensitive Content Control that allows users to decide how much sensitive content shows up in the Explore tab of Instagram. Sensitive content are posts that don’t necessarily break Instagram’s rules but could potentially be upsetting to some people. For example, some people do not like sexually suggestive or violent content. With this new control, people can adjust the Sensitive Content Control to see more or less of some types of sensitive content.

Here’s how you can use this feature:

To view your Sensitive Content Control, go to your profile, tap the Settings menu in the upper right corner, tap Account, then tap Sensitive Content Control.

Here, you can decide whether to keep the setting at its default state, Limit, or to see more, Allow, or less of some types of sensitive content, Limit Even More.

You can change your selection at any time. One exception to this: the Allow option will not be available to people under 18.

Source: Instagram