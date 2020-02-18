After releasing its first clamshell foldable smartphone, Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung is currently working on its second foldable smartphone, which according to rumors, is codenamed as Champ. Apart from the codename, we also know a few more pieces of information about the Galaxy Fold successor.

According to famous tipster Max Weinbach, the Galaxy Fold successor will feature an Infinity-V display panel at the front and the display will either feature a punch hole or under-display camera design. The tipster also suggests high-quality materials such as ceramic and stainless steel for the Galaxy Fold 2, or whatever Samsung ends up calling it.

The camera set up on the Galaxy Fold successor will be very similar to that of the Galaxy S20+ and that means former will pack 12MP main, 64MP telephoto, 12MP ultrawide and a 3D ToF sensor.

Galaxy Fold 2: front cover is infinity V display. Main is either hole punch or under display camera. New form of SPen. S20+ camera setup. Ceramic and stainless steel. Will come in Blue, Silver, Gold, Pink, Black. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) February 17, 2020

One of the most interesting new features in the Galaxy Fold 2 will be the support for S Pen and according to the tipster, the Galaxy Fold successor will use a new form of S Pen which means that the S Pen will be different than S Pen that Samsung bundles with Galaxy Note smartphones.

The upcoming Galaxy Fold 2 will be available in five color options — Blue, Silver, Gold, Pink, and Black.