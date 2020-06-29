We’ve seen the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 in Black, Silver and tan and now we can see it in 3D, courtesy of Evan Blass AKA evLeaks, has posted a new 3D marketing render of the smartwatch.

The video shows the 45mm variant with and for the first time shows the Black/Titanium Band.

The other photos posted earlier can be seen below.

Like the earlier leaked pictures, they appear to confirm that the bezel is indeed physically rotating, and shows a strong resemblance to the old Samsung Galaxy Watch.

The design can be compared to the slightly larger Samsung Galaxy Watch below:

It shows a thinner bezel, larger screen to bezel ratio, a different style of buttons and the markings being removed from the rotating bezel. It is notable that the sensor at the bottom appears identical to that of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2.

The full specs of the new smartwatches had leaked earlier and they can be seen below: