New Google Cloud Next Agents are Here, and This is What You Should Know

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Google Cloud Next launched some significant updates on 09 April 2025. These updates mainly focused on agents and customer experience. The first update promised to simplify the process of creating and adopting agents. Now, customers will be able to share an employee’s access to Agentspace’s unified enterprise search analysis and synthesis capabilities directly from the search in Chrome.

Also read: Google Chrome for iOS Tests Gemini Integration with ‘Explain’ Feature

To further improve the agent-building experience, we are introducing a no-code Agent Designer. Through this, people of all technical skill levels will be able to create custom agents for their workflows and needs. Furthermore, Agentspace now offers two expert, Google-built agents and Deep Research and Idea Generation, which can work with the previously available tools such as NotebookLM for enterprises.

Through this product, employees get the latest Google foundation models, powerful agents, and enterprise knowledge. Even since the launch tool place, there has been a positive response from people into Agentspace. Companies like Banco BV, Cohesity, Gordon Food Services, KPMG, Rubrik, Wells Fargo, and more.

With such advanced features and utility tools at their disposal, there will be a lot of profit and positive feedback on this program. The feature are built to remove friction from the workflow and optimise and streamline the entire process.

By offering these cutting-edge solutions, Google positions itself as a strong competitor to Amazon and Microsoft in the cloud computing market