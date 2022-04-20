Attention, gamers! Mark your calendars as new games will grace the Game Pass subscription service on April 26 and 28. First on the list are the F1 2021 and Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, both available with cloud gaming via EA Play starting on April 19. You can also enjoy Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, available with cloud, console, and PC via ID@Xbox.

Gamers will also be delighted to know that games from the French video game company Ubisoft will arrive soon in the Game Pass library, such as Assassin’s Creed Origins to cloud, console, and PC via the Ubisoft Connect app and For Honor: Marching Fire Edition to PC via Ubisoft Connect app. There will also be an upgrade to the Marching Fire Edition for cloud and console.

On the other hand, here are the games that will be arriving next week on Xbox Game Pass.

7 Days to Die

April 26 (Cloud, Console, and PC – ID@Xbox)

Nothing can really beat the thrill and excitement of playing a game of horror where zombies are the main opponents. But would you be able to survive in this game where you would find yourself dealing with actual problems when such an apocalypse happens? Apart from escaping these flesh-starving creatures, you need to take care of yourself: find food, shelter, and supplies. This open-world adventure game with a first-person perspective will bring you to a realistic, stress-inducing environment that will test your survival skills.

Research and Destroy

April 26 (Console and PC), Available on day one with Game Pass

You need to destroy the Supernatural hordes that want to crush humanity, and the only way to do it is by researching and developing strange new weapons and gadgets. Thankfully, you are in control of three brilliant Super Scientists in this turn-based action game. To add more thrill, you can drop in or out of online and local co-op with friends at any time!

Bugsnax

April 28 (Cloud, Console, and PC – ID@Xbox)

You are an adventure seeker, and you got invited by intrepid explorer Elizabert Megafig to visit the Snaktooth Island. It is the home of the legendary half-bug half-snack creatures, Bugsnax, but upon arrival, you realize that Elizabeth is missing! You also discovered that her followers are scattered across the island alone and hungry! What should you do? Well, it is time to explore the island and find and capture 100 different species of Bugsnax using various contraptions!

Unsouled

April 28 (Console and PC – ID@Xbox), Available on day one with Game Pass

In this stylish, fast-paced 2D action-RPG featuring interactive environments and adrenaline-pumping encounters with the undead, you are the Fallen Prince. Discover mysteries as you fight for your life and take down enemies that react to every move you make. To succeed, try your best to execute various skill combos and counterattacks!