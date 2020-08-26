New Facebook Shop experience allows you to shop for products from the Facebook app

Facebook yesterday announced Facebook Shop, a new place to shop for products in the Facebook app. Facebook Shop also makes it easy for users to discover products from businesses. Facebook has started testing this experience in the US from yesterday.

Facebook also announced the new messaging button on Shops that will make it easy for people to message businesses through Messenger, WhatsApp or Instagram Direct. People can view products right within the chat, they can also share products with friends and family to get feedback. Facebook is testing this feature on Messenger and Instagram Direct now, and will start testing it on WhatsApp soon.

Facebook is also making Shops available to any eligible business in the US. Businesses will have the following options:

New design layouts for featuring single products or groups of products in Shops

Real-time preview of collections as they are designed

The ability to automatically create Shops for new sellers

New insights to measure results in Commerce Manager

