We’re only a few days away from the launch of OnePlus 8T, and we already know the specifications of the smartphone, thanks to the leaks. However, knowing the specifications of the smartphone doesn’t mean we know everything about it. Famous tipster @OnLeaks, has given us new details about the OnePlus 8T, about which most of us claim to know everything.

According to the tipster, the smartphone measures roughly 162.8 x 75.5 x 8.4mm. The thickness increases to 9.3mm including the rear camera bump when you take the camera bump into the consideration. For the sake of comparison, the thickness of the OnePlus 8 Pro is 8.5mm. So, the camera bump in the 8T does increase the thickness significantly.

The OnePlus 8T is rumored to feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 865+ chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage, though it’s not confirmed whether or not 8GB/128 GB will be the only variant, just like the 7T that launched last year. The smartphone is confirmed to have support for 65W Fast Charging technology, which will fully charge the battery in just 39 minutes!

The leak claims that the 8T has four cameras at the back — a 48MP primary lens, a 16MP wide-angle module, 5MP macro, and 2MP portrait lens. The 48MP lens is different than that of the OnePlus 8 in the sense that the former has a newer imaging sensor, so we expect better photos from the 8T. Unfortunately, we have no information on the selfie camera, but based on the leaked render, we can say that the 8T features a hole-punch camera design, which houses the front-facing camera.

OnePlus 8T will see the daylight on October 14.