As we’re approaching the end of December, we’re hearing more and more about the OnePlus 9. This is because we’re roughly three months away from the OnePlus 9 official launch date. Today, we also got to know some new information about OnePlus’ upcoming flagship, courtesy of 91mobiles.

The website has obtained some live images of OnePlus 9, according to which, the smartphone will feature a punch-hole camera cut out, exactly like its predecessor, and a flat display. The live images suggest that the OnePlus 9 will support wireless charging, a feature that were present in the OnePlus 8 Pro. The smartphone is said to have support for reverse charging, too. If this is true, the OnePlus 9 will be the first OnePlus phone to feature reverse charging.

Moreover, sources reveal that OnePlus 9 will come with a 4,500mAh battery and will have support for 30W fast wireless charging. Like the OnePlus 8T, it’ll also support 65W fast charging.

The OnePlus 9 is confirmed to be based on Snapdragon 888 processor. The model that you’re seeing uses 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage, but that definitely doesn’t mean that we won’t see a higher variant with more storage and RAM. According to rumors, the OnePlus 9 has support for a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR content. The smartphone has a display resolution of 2400 x 1080p (Full-HD+).

We recently reported OnePlus’ upcoming flagship smartphone will include three models this year as the company is said to be adding a budget OnePlus 9 to the lineup. The 9 series will offer Android 11 out of the box, as you’d expect from a flagship phone of 2021.

How many of you’re excited about the OnePlus 9? Let’s know in the comments below.