Last year, when the Surface chief, Panos Panay took over Windows client and hardware, Microsoft experts were of the view that Microsoft has renewed its interest in its desktop operating system and that major changes will come soon. The future is now as we’re finally seeing things changing under the Surface chief — Microsoft has plans to deliver a big UI refresh for Windows 10 in 2021. Apart from that, the company may also introduce new designs for the Windows 10 store apps, according to new documentation published by Microsoft.

The documentation shows off changes that could come to ListView, GridView, buttons, and other elements in their non-resting state (selected, on hover, etc.) going forward(via WindowsLatest). “The new design will bring XAML Windows apps on par with existing web and mobile apps while looking familiar on Windows”, according to new documentation.

Design inconsistency is one area that Microsoft has received a lot of criticism. And the new design ideas seem like another effort by Microsoft to address this issue. In the documentation, the company also explained why there is a need to change the appearance of a toggle switch, slider, and rating controls. According to the company, XAML controls are inconsistent with how web and mobile apps are evolving, and these new design ideas are meant to address this issue. You can see some of these changes in the below images.

Gallery

However, it’s worth noting that these design ideas are just proposals and are not in the testing stage, which means that Microsoft may or may not implement these design changes to Windows 10. The proposal gives us some hope that things may change for the better in the near future, nonetheless.

