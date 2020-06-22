Last week the first actual pictures of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 was leaked by the Korean NRRA certification website and today TechTalkTV posted another set of pictures, this time with the screen on.

Like the earlier leaked pictures, they appear to confirm that the bezel is indeed physically rotating.

The design can be compared to the slightly larger Samsung Galaxy Watch below:

It shows a thinner bezel, larger screen to bezel ratio, potentially fewer buttons and the markings being removed from the rotating bezel.

The full specs of the new smartwatches had leaked earlier and they can be seen below:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 SM-R9840 Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 SM-R850 Bezel size 41 mm 45mm Screen size 1.2 inch 1.4 inch Case Stainless steel or titanium, Corning Gorilla Glass DX screen protection Stainless steel or titanium, Corning Gorilla Glass DX screen protection Size 41 x 42.5 x 11.3 mm. 45 x 46.2 x 11.1 mm RAM 1GB 1GB Storage 8GB 8GB Battery 247mAh battery, 5W wireless charging 340mAh battery, 5W wireless charging OS Tizen OS 5.5 Tizen OS 5.5 Sensors Health Activity, Pulse, BP, ECG Activity, Pulse, BP, ECG

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is expected to launch in August alongside the Note20 range.

