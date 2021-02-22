Under the unrelenting gaze of reverse engineers, Android 12 has been slowly giving up its secrets. We had earlier posted that Android will have a new Game Mode.

Now hackers at XDA-Developers have been able to activate a gaming toolbar, similar to the Game Bar in Windows 10.

The floating bar currently contains two non-functional buttons, a record button and gaming controller button, and will presumably when working allow you to record and share your gameplay and configure your controller.

XDA-Dev notes that the Gaming Dashboard classes are part of the com.google.android.systemui namespace rather than com.android.systemui, which suggests this feature may be Pixel-exclusive. This would be a pity but of course, most large OEMs already have their own similar features available already.