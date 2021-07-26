The new 2021 LG TONE Free FP series earbuds offer several innovative features

LG today unveiled the new 2021 LG TONE Free FP series true wireless stereo earbuds. These new models come with several improvements and some new innovative features. The updated LG TONE Free lineup feature Arc Design with an earbud stem 4.4 millimeters shorter than on previous models and they are IPX4 rated. Read about the new features in detail below.

New to LG TONE Free lineup is Headphone Spatial Processing from Meridian Audio which envelops the listener with sound that seems to originate from all directions.

Another new enhancement is 3D Sound Stage, which expands the sound stage via spatial up-mixing to bring users more lifelike audio for a more captivating listening experience.

With larger, upgraded drivers and diaphragms featuring silicone edging allowing for more flexibility and movement, the new TONE Free models now deliver more powerful bass without compromising clarity or detail.

With three microphones in each earbud, the new FP series earbuds offer a better calling experience by making the user's voice clearer and with less intrusive ambient noise getting in the way.

New Whispering Mode allows for greater call privacy and clarity, allowing users to hold the right earbud close to their mouths as a dedicated microphone, the perfect solution for making and taking calls in environments such as a library or crowded subway.

Active noise cancelling on both new TONE Free earbuds eliminate low-frequency sounds that can't be completely blocked by the passive noise cancellation eartips.

Again with the industry's only auto-cleaning UVnano charging case to keep the eartips clean to reduce the chance of inner ear infections, the UV-C LED built into the TONE Free cases is tested to reduce bacteria on the earbuds' speaker mesh by 99.9 percent in just five minutes when charging wired or wirelessly.

For additional hygiene, both new models also feature medical-grade, hypoallergenic ear gels to reduce the risk of skin irritations in the ear canal.

The FP9 model with Plug & Wireless enables the charging case to double as a wireless dongle, especially handy on airplanes. By plugging the case into a smartphone, gaming console, or other compatible device via USB-C to AUX cable, users can experience both complete freedom and low-latency sound.

LG's new earbuds guarantee exceptional battery life, delivering up to 10 hours of playback time between charges for a total of 24 hours of usage when used with the charging case. And with quick charge, five minutes in the case equates to one full hour of listening, perfect for those times when you forget to charge the night before. For listeners who want wireless charging, LG TONE Free FP8 has that covered.

Paired with the TONE Free app, LG's newest earbuds deliver even more capabilities with access to an equalizer, Ambient Sound mode, touch control customization and Find My Earbuds to help locate either earbud when lost or misplaced. The app also features LAB, where users can access special settings such as Whispering Mode and Game Mode.

The new LG TONE Free FP series will be available this month in colors such as Charcoal Black, Pearl White with FP8 and FP9 also offered in Haze Gold.

